Four azadars killed, eight injured in road accident near Matiari

MATIARI:Four azadars were killed and eight others injured in a road accident near Matiari in the wee hours of Thursday.

A caravan of azadars on its way to Hyderabad was crossing the National Highway near Matiari when a trailer ran over them. As a result, four azadars were killed on the spot and eight others injured. Those killed were identified as Ms Zebu, Khatu, Aleeza, and Shakir Khaskheli.

The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs. The azadars were going to visit Qadam Maula Ali in Hyderabad on the eve of Chehlum.