Four criminals including three snatchers held: bikes and mobile phone recovered 

Islamabad, February 22, 2022 (PPI-OT):Sabzi Mandi and Shams Colony police teams has arrested four accused including three snatchers involved in numerous street crime incidents in Islamabad, a police spokesman said on Sunday. According to details, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has issued special orders for prevention of crime and arrest of criminal elements and recovery of stolen property.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SP (I-Area-Zone) Saud Khan constituted special police team under the supervision of SDPO headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi along with others. The police team arrested two accused of a snatchers gang.

The accused were identified as Adeel Ahmed and Juma Khan and recovered 20 snatched mobile phones, laptop stolen bike and arm ammunition used in crime recovered. Cases have been registered against the nabbed and further investigation is underway. While police team also arrested a accused involved in aril firing.

Further-more Shams colony police team headed by SHO Aamir Abbas along with other arrested a accused Sajid Rafique and recovered two snatched motorbikes and pistol along with ammunition from him. IGP Islamabad has appreciated the performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen.

