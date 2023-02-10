Four dead, 15 hurt in bus-truck collision in Quetta

Quetta: Four people died while 15 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Basima area of Washik in Quetta. Four people died while 15 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Basima area of Washik in Quetta on Friday. According to rescue officials, the accident between the bus and truck occurred at Basima Zek in which four persons lost their lives and 15 others got hurt.

The bus was going to Turbat from Quetta. Rescue officials stated that condition of four of the injured was critical. They said after providing first aid to the wounded in Basima, they were referred to Quetta for further medical treatment. The persons who died in the accident belonged to District Mastung.