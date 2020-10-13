Four gunned down near Larkana

LARKANA:Four people were gunned down and one other injured in village Yaqoob Jalbani located within the limits of Waris Dino Machi police station, locals said on Tuesday.

According to locals, two persons Punhal Katohar and Mashooque Umrani were killed late last night allegedly by two armed motorcyclists and allegation of their murder was levelled on the members of Jalbani community.

To take revenge, members of Katohar community attacked village Yaqoob Jalbani with sophisticated weapons in which two people Himath Ali, son of Muhammad Laique, and Fazal Muhammad, son of Shams Jalbani, were killed and another Rabail, son of Himath Jalbani, was injured, police said.

On receipt of information, police reached the spot due to which the attackers escaped. Reports further claimed that the attackers also opened fire on police mobile, but fortunately no loss was reported.

Due to heavy firing, fear gripped the entire area and villagers of other villages confined themselves to their homes. Police established a picket to prevent further escalation of the deadly dispute.

The bodies were shifted to Taluka Hospital by police for postmortem and fulfillment of other legal formalities and then handed over to the heirs. The injured was referred to Chandka Medical College Hospital for further treatment and management as no emergency treatment facilities were available at the THQ. Neither any FIR was lodged nor any arrest was made by the cops till filing of this report. Police are probing the matter further.