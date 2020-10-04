Four injured in road accident

Dalbandin:Four persons were critically injured in a collision between two vehicles on RCD Highway in Dalbandin on Sunday. According to details, two vehicle collided with each other on the RCD Highway near Talu Landi area of Dalbandin.

Resultantly, four persons namely Sanaullah, Rehmatullah resident of Dalbandin, Nawaz and Manzoor, resident of Maskhel sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, Dalbandin where after providing initial treatment, one critically injured Nawaz was referred to Quetta.

Separately, two persons sustained injuries after falling from over speeding motorcycle they were riding on Bypass Road near Faisal Colony.