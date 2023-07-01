Four kidnapped persons recovered from Shikarpur Forest

SHIKARPUR: Shikarpur police on Saturday claimed to have recovered four kidnapped persons in separate encounters with dacoits.

According to a police report, a dacoit lured a man to the katcha area by posing him as a woman on a phone call and kidnapped him with help of his accomplices. Police said that they recovered the kidnapped man, who was a resident of Khairpur.

Separately, dacoits kidnapped three people, including two brothers, 20 days back when they went to their area to buy cheap tractors. Police had an encounter with dacoits at Golu Darru area when they were shifting the captives to another location.

The recovered persons were identified as Jafar, a retired soldier of Pakistan Army, Sarfaraz, Sanaullah and Ghulam Akbar.