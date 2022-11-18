Four killed, one injured in armed attack near Kharan

KHARAN: Armed men gunned down four persons and injured other near Kharan Dairy Farm, police said Friday.

According to the police, unknown armed men entered the house of Sheikh Saleem Ahmad near Kharan city late in the night and shot dead four persons and left other injured. The armed men fled to unknown destination after swift operation.

The two deceased were identified as Sheikh Saleem Ahmad and Seet Islam. The injured was identified as Dashad. The bodies and injured were shifted to Kharan Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively. Panic gripped the area soon after the incident. The police have started search for the killers. The heirs have demanded of the authorities to arrest the killers and provide justice.