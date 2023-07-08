Four LDA officers arrested over corruption charges

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested four officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) over corruption charges, police said Saturday. The ACE spokesperson said in a statement that four LDA officers have been arrested over corruption charges. The officers had allegedly received bribes for the illegal issuance of the completion certificate.

A case was lodged against the accused LDA officers after they were found guilty. The accused officers include Director Salman Mehfooz, Deputy Director Tayyab Ali, Assistant Director Inayatullah and clerk Ijaz Sattar. The accused officers were associated with the LDA Town Planning Wing II and they allegedly received Rs3 million bribe to approve a plan which caused Rs86 million loss to the exchequer, the ACE spokesperson said.