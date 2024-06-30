Four persons of a family, including a six-year-old child from Kakryal area of Katra town in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir died and another injured after a private car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road in Indian Punjab.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, the accident happened near Addan Saran area falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, when a car with five occupants was hit by a truck, leaving four persons, including the driver, dead on-the-spot and another injured, said ASI Rajesh Kumar of Police Station Tanda, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.
He identified the deceased as Farooq Ahmed, his brother Aarif Ahmed and two children Mobish (17) and Arshlan (6), all residents of Kakryal, Katra, and the injured has been identified as Sarish Naznin, wife of Farooq Ahmed. The injured woman has been referred to a hospital in Amritsar and the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Civil Hospital, Dasuya, for post-mortem, he said.