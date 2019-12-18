Four seasons in north China’s Xilingol League

December 17, 2019

XILINGOL LEAGUE, China, Dec. 17, 2019 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– Its name is imposing and its seasons are colorful. It is not only the original ecological grassland nearest to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, but also a pure land with Mongolian regional characteristics and culture. Xilingol League, located in north China, is a paradise where honest grassland residents are nurtured. The place’s name is made up by two terms meaning mountain and river respectively in local dialect. The mingling between mountain and river conjures up the most beautiful vast Xilingol grassland.

Spring in Xilingol is a season when everything grows. Although the grassland still has some unmelted snow, the tender vegetation buds breaking through the snow makes a scene with dreamy aesthetics. When the mountain flowers bloom, the season is quiet and clear.

Summer in Xilingol is a season of green fields and cool breeze. The vast grassland is infinitely green, while the blue river is flowing. With the blue sky covered with soft white clouds, flocks of cattle and sheep are leisurely foraging and running. When the summer breeze blows, one can indulge in the vast grasslands.

Autumn in Xilingol is a season much sought after by photography lovers. The prairie in autumn has no brilliant wild flowers, but withered and yellow grass. It looks like a large carpet, offering a steady and thick feeling when walking on it. Some flowers are sending the last wisp of fragrance in the grass. Migratory birds are flying in the blue sky. The setting sun falls behind the hills. The sky is rimmed with golden lines and slowly becomes deep and mysterious. It won’t take much efforts to take an impressive picture as the scenery is so picturesque and poetic.

Winter in Xilingol is full of color and passion. Nadam Fair’s grand gathering will extend the summer’s vigor to winter and spread it on the frozen grassland. Colorful ethnic costumes adorn the majestic white grassland, while the galloping steeds in the snowy plains set off the winter passion.

Source: The Culture, Sports, TV, Film and Radio Bureau of Xilingol League

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=353799

Related Posts