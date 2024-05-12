﻿Four terrorists killed by accomplices’ firing, claims CTD

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed that four terrorists involved in the targeted killing of policemen were killed in the firing by their own accomplices during a police operation.

A spokesperson for the CTD stated that a suspect named Faizan, who had been apprehended a few days prior, was taken to Karol Jungle for the recovery of weapons. Acting on information provided by him, CTD police successfully recovered two pistols and two hand grenades from the area.

However, upon their return with the recovered weapons, they were ambushed by six accomplices of Faizan following which exchange of fire took place. The CTD said that the firing by the terrorists resulted in the deaths of Faizan, who was under police custody, and three of his accomplices. Two assailants managed to escape the scene.

The CTD disclosed that Faizan and his associates were affiliated with a banned organization. The incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan in their efforts to combat terrorism and maintain security in the region.