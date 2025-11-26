Four perpetrators allegedly responsible for the G-11 katchery blast have been apprehended, with officials revealing their direct ties to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and training received in Afghanistan.
According to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar today. Briefing the media on the investigation’s progress, the minister disclosed that the suspects were captured within 48 hours of the incident through a coordinated intelligence-based operation carried out by the Intelligence Bureau and the Counter Terrorism Department.
During the press conference, Tarar presented a confessional video of one of the apprehended individuals, identified as Sajidullah. It was revealed that the militants had initially planned to strike a “high value target,” but their scheme was thwarted by stringent security protocols in the federal capital. The minister noted that the outcome could have been significantly worse had the suicide bomber succeeded in entering the court premises.
While expressing profound grief over the loss of innocent lives in the attack, Tarar reaffirmed the government”s commitment to ensuring the security of its citizens.
He highlighted that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has placed a special emphasis on maintaining law and order, and that security forces and law enforcement agencies remain fully operational in their efforts to eradicate the threat of terrorism.