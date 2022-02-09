Lahore, February 08, 2022 (PPI-OT):The fourth and last week of one-day Distance Learning Training Sessions for Special Courts Judges in Punjab through Webinar has been concluded. During the said week, webinar sessions for Presiding Officers of Consumer Courts and Anti-Corruption Court Judges were conducted.

First session from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. on the topic “Public Servant, subject matter of Anti-Corruption Proceedings under the relevant law (Section 2 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947)” was conducted by Hon’ble Mr. Justice (R) Mujahid Mustaqeem.

In the second session from 12:30 – 01:45 p.m. on the topic “Criminal Misconduct (Section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947) and offences of corruption committed by public servant under section 161 to 165-A of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) – Scope and Proceedings under Section 5 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947”, Hon’ble Mr. Justice (R) Rauf Ahmad Sheikh shared his knowledge and experience with the participants. Sessions for Presiding Officers of Consumer Courts (2nd February, 2022), for pictures, click here

First session from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. on the topic “Concept, Purpose and Function of Consumer Courts – Receipt of Complaint and Procedure under The Punjab Consumers Protection Act, 2005” was conducted by Mr. Fakhar Hayat, District and Sessions Judge (R).

In the second session, Mr. Maroof Ahmad Ali, District and Sessions Judge (R), sensitized the participants on the topic “Jurisdiction and Procedure of the Consumer Courts (Section 27 to 29 of Punjab Consumers Protection Act, 2005)” from 12:30 – 01:45 p.m.

At the conclusion of webinar training program, Mr. Tariq Iftikhar Ahmad, Director Training (Distance Learning) in his concluding remarks thanked all the participants and resource persons. He specifically thanked his lordship Hon’ble Mr. Justice Jawad Hassan for sparing valuable time and sharing knowledge and experience with the webinar attendees.

