Fourth IC Inter-School Tennis Championship 2020 begins November 23

KARACHI:International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan, an affiliate of Pakistan tennis Federation, is organizing fourth edition of IC Inter-School Tennis Championship from November 23 here at Anjuman-e-Islamia Government School in Liaquatabad.

The championship is open for boys and girls of all government and private primary schools of city.

Two boys or two girls per school will form a team. The championship will be played on mini-tennis court with modified soft balls.

Nassim Ahmed is the president of organizing committee. Other members of the organizing committee are Muhammad Khalid Rehmani (Referee,) Farha Riaz (Tournament Director), Iram Tazeem (Organizing Secretary) and Sarwar Hussain and Raisa Ashfaq are the members.