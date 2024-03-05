Fowzia greets Shehbaz, seeks his role for Aafia release

KARACHI: Global Aafia Movement leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui today congratulated Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as the Prime Minister for the second time and appealed him to play his due role securing an early release of the Pakistani mother, Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

In a statement, she prayed that may Allah, the Almighty give courage to our Prime Minister to truly follow the requirements of his oath, honor and dignity of his constitutional office, fight for the rights of the oppressed and weak Pakistani citizens like Dr Aafia Siddiqui and strive hard for the uphold of law and constitution.

She said that the American lawyer of Aafia, Clive Smith has made a resolve the year of 2024 be made the year of the Aafia release. She said; however, for this purpose he needs an active support of the government of Pakistan and its ministry of foreign affairs.

Dr Fowzia hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would give directives to the MoFA for taking steps for Aafia release like he had given such directives during his last tenure. She also hoped the continuation of the cooperation of Shehbaz government in arranging her meetings with her sister jailed in the US. It may be recalled that during the period of the caretaker government, Dr Fowzia has met her sister in the US jail in a painful environment.

Fowzia said that the new Prime Minister before resuming his office should think that why all previous prime ministers of Pakistan from 2003 (the year when Aafia was kidnapped from Karachi along with her three minor children and trafficked to Afghanistan) to 2024 failed to complete their full term in office? She adds that the confidence of public is a must for any government to complete its full tenure. Dr Fowzia prayed and hoped that PM Shehbaz would succeed in bringing Aafia back home and thus would not fail his people who had pinned high hopes on him.