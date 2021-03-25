FPCCI Appreciates FBR for improving Ease of Doing Business through speedy clearance of goods imported by ERSTWHIL FATA/PATA, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI

Karachi, March 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President and Mr. Nasir Khan Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry appreciated the FBR for its efforts to improve ease of doing business and trade facilitation by allowing clearance of goods imported by ERSTWHIL FATA/PATA and installations of tracking devices manually to ensure en-route monitoring and tracking till the development of the functionality in the WEBOC system.

They further informed that under this FBR directives the processing of such consignments may be cleared in the system by the respective Collectorate after implementation of the required conditions as prescribed in the CGO and Board instructions. M/s. TPL Trakker (Pvt.) Ltd. as been assigned for manually installation of tracking devices for consignments. Control mechanism for clearance of such consignments will remains with the Collectorate while it may get the written confirmation for concerned clearing agents/bonded carriers.

While referring FBR’s Order issued on 17th March 2021 they said that FPCCI have been emphasizing for development of economically deprived regions through enhancement of transit trade by improving trade facilitations. They further added that the global economic scenario has drastically changed, e-commerce and digitalization has gained significance for international trade therefore, FBR and other stakeholders should also follow and improve their working according to the new technological development in trade.

