FPCCI Extends support to Economic outreach vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI

Karachi, October 22, 2020 (PPI-OT):Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI presenting Crest to Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on national Security during his visit to Federation House Karachi. Also present are Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Khurram Ijaz, Zubair Baweja, Vice Presidents FPCCI, Khurram Sayeed, Zakaria Usman, Mian Shaukat Ahmed, Asim Ghani and others are also seen in the picture.

Karachi (PR) Mian Anjum Nisar, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan’s narrative should be supported by all segments to build image of Pakistan as moderate and investment friendly destination.

During the meeting with Dr. Moeed Yusuf Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and focal person for Economic Outreach program President FPCCI discussed various avenues of economic prosperity and also highlighted some issues confronted by trade and industry of Pakistan. For Economic Outreach Program he offered full cooperation of FPCCI and informed that being the national apex institute of the private sector in Pakistan, FPCCI has its vast outreach at national and international levels and was strongly connected with all leading economic and trade blocs. FPCCI advisory and thematic committees could be instrumental to achieving vision of the Prime Minister for Economic Outreach.

Mian Anjum Nisar while presenting suggestion for Economic Outreach Program also highlighted some issues that are affecting industrial growth and economic development of the country. He said that our competitors, due to better level playing field have attracted huge investment and have penetrated in the world leading export markets.

While we are still advocating to remove basic hurdles such as expensive and interrupted energy supply. Tariffs and duties on basic raw materials for exports-oriented industry. Insufficient production of agricultural products which are input material of industry such as cotton etc. inadequate infrastructure to support cross borders trade particularly availability at ports.

Responding to the participants of the meeting Dr. Moeed Yusuf Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and focal person for Economic Outreach program said that the Prime Minister has given this task to develop Pakistan’s narrative and this task will better coordinate with each and every ministry to harmonize our stance. The National Security Division has created an economic outreach roadmap for economic diplomacy, which will now be processed through the ministries and the assessment of economic potential of ministries.

He further said that a mapping exercise of ministries and government organisations has been initiated by this division. This mapping exercise will identify Pakistan’s comparative advantage in priority countries. He presented the model that will develop Pakistan’s narrative. He told that the Economic Outreach program will engage vast representation of stakeholder while National Security will serve as focal point. He further informed that to expand Pakistan trade in goods and trade in services his team has identified various areas of improvement.

While concluding Mian Anjum Nisar President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry said that we have seen different industrial policies by different regimes but now industrial policy should be formulate that assures protection of the existing industries and does not produce negative growth. He demands thermal efficiency of electricity plants that should not consume more fuel for producing electricity. He also demanded charter of economy and national image building policies.

