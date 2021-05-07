Karachi, May 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Friday expressed his satisfaction and gratitude on the change in decision on Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays to PM Imran Khan and Ministry of Commerce – based on FPCCI’s recommendations.

In a statement, Maggo was referring to reduction in Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays, specifically for banks, customs, and ports. He termed it a business, industry, and trade friendly decision. Additionally, it serves broader national interest of Pakistan by the means of protecting economic activities and growth momentum. Maggo extended his warmth to the federal government for solutions to all pending issues through dialogue and discussions. He reiterated that doors of FPCCI are open to PM and his cabinet for better understanding of the issues of economy and business.

For more information, contact:

Head Office,

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)

Federation House, Main Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-35873691-94

Fax: +92-21-35874332

Email: info@fpcci.org.pk

Website: http://fpcci.org.pk/

The post FPCCI hails Prime Minister for implementing recommendations on Eid holidays appeared first on Business News Pakistan.