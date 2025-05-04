The Chairman of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, extended congratulations to the journalist community on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.
He stated that without freedom of expression, the supremacy of the constitution, the protection of democracy, and the strengthening of institutions are not possible.
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui described journalism as the fourth pillar of the state. He mentioned that despite the restrictions imposed on journalism in different eras, journalism committed to ethical and social values has proven its significance.
He emphasized that journalists should be saluted for their pursuit of truth and for expressing the truth. Journalism continues to have impacts on social, political, and societal life.
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui further stated that this sacred field needs renewal. He mentioned that MQM is striving to create a society where there is freedom of expression and protection for journalists.