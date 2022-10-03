FTO distributes cheques of excess sales tax refunds to taxpayers at ICCI

Islamabad, October 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman said that the business community was the backbone of the economy and his institution was working as an advocate of taxpayers to provide them speedy, fair and cost free redressal of tax grievances. He said that the mission of FTO was to deliver justice to the taxpayers at their doorsteps. He said this while addressing at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) a cheques distribution ceremony of excess sales tax refunds to the taxpayers in Suzuki Car cases in light of FTO’s decision. He also congratulated Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari President, Faad Waheed Senior Vice President and Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar Vice President ICCI on their unopposed election and announced to nominate Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari as Honorary Business Advisor of FTO for one year to act as a bridge between FTO and the business community for the facilitation of taxpayers.

Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said that Pakistan Suzuki had charged 17% sales tax from purchasers at the time of car booking, but in the last budget, the sales tax on vehicles up to 1000 cc vehicles was reduced to 12.5 percent. He said that on receipt of complaints from car purchasers, FTO dug out the data of Suzuki car purchasers and worked hard to provide refunds of 4.5% excess sales tax to 9500 car purchasers. He said that the FTO would continue to provide more relief to taxpayers. He urged that the business community should take maximum benefit of the services of FTO to get relief in tax grievances.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauded the efforts of FTO for providing speedy justice to taxpayers by addressing their tax complaints. He said that refunds of excess sales tax to the taxpayers in Suzuki car cases reflected the commitment of FTO to protect the interests of taxpayers. He assured that ICCI would work closely with the FTO to address the grievances of taxpayers.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President, Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President and Muhammad Shakeel Munir outgoing President ICCI also lauded the efforts of FTO in resolving the tax grievances of business community and hoped that close liaison between ICCI and FTO would provide more relief to taxpayers.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh outgoing Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan outgoing Vice President ICCI, Tariq Sadiq and Muhammad Ahmed former Presidents ICCI, FTO Advisors including Nisar Ahmed, Almas Ali Jovindah, Majid Qureshi, Dr. Arslan Subuctageen, Mrs. Sarwat Tahira Habib, ICCI Executive Members and others were also present at the occasion.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk

The post FTO distributes cheques of excess sales tax refunds to taxpayers at ICCI appeared first on Business News Pakistan.