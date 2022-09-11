Fuel adjustment charges in bills will almost vanish next month: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD: Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan said Sunday that the fuel adjustment charges in the electricity bills will almost vanish from next month.

Talking to media in Gujranwala on Sunday, Dastagir Khan said that the previous Imran Khan-led government ruined the country’s economy through its unsagacious policies and people were bearing the brunt of its myopic economic vision.

He said that every inflated electricity bill bore the stamp of Imran Khan. He held that the former prime minister even sold the State Bank of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund. He also demanded to know where the money collected in the previous regime for constructing a dam had gone. He said the country was facing unprecedented floods and large-scale destruction while the PTI was spending billions on public rallies.