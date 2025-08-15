Motorists in Pakistan can expect a mixed bag at the pumps from August 16, with diesel prices likely to fall while petrol prices are poised for a slight increase. Media reports citing official sources suggest high-speed diesel could see a significant price reduction, offering some relief to consumers.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is slated to finalize its pricing summary and present it to the Ministry of Finance on August 15. A final decision, pending the Prime Minister’s approval, is anticipated the same day, with the adjusted rates taking effect from August 16 through August 31.
High-speed diesel is projected to decrease by Rs. 11.75 per liter, while petrol is expected to rise by Rs. 1.32 per liter. Kerosene oil and light diesel oil are also anticipated to see reductions, estimated at Rs. 6.25 and Rs. 7.11 per liter, respectively.
These anticipated adjustments are linked to a recent dip in global crude oil values. Over the past 11 days, U.S. crude oil has dropped $5.71 per barrel, from $69.26 to $63.48. Brent crude has similarly declined by $5.72, from $71.70 to $65.98.
These international market shifts have influenced the projected local price revisions. However, the final figures will be determined by the federal government after reviewing OGRA’s suggestions.
The Ministry of Finance is expected to release the official notification after receiving the Prime Minister’s go-ahead. The revised fuel costs, once announced, will be in place from August 16 to August 31, 2025.