Fujian announces to donate $56,560 to help Pakistan fight novel coronavirus spread

May 23, 2020

Islamabad, May 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Fujian province of China has announced to donate US 56,560 dollars to help Pakistan fight the novel coronavirus spread. Director of the Xiamen foreign affair office, Li Xiaoping during a virtual meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi said Pakistan and China are strong partners. Li also briefed Ambassador Hashmi on Xiamen’s economic and social development and the current situation facing Pakistani students in Xiamen.

