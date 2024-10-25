A Full Court Reference in the honour of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Qazi Faez Isa was held at Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Friday.
The outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of Pakistan-designate, Justice Yahya Afridi, judges of the Supreme Court, representatives of the Bar Associations, and senior lawyers attended the Full Court Reference.
The speakers including Chief Justice of Pakistan-designate, Justice Yahya Afridi, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Farooq H Naek and President Supreme Court Bar Association Shehzad Shaukat lauded the meritorious services rendered by the outgoing Chief Justice, Justice Qazi Faez Isa for rule of the law and the country.