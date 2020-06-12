Funds allocated for social protection being utilized for deserving persons: Dr. Sania

June 12, 2020

Islamabad, June 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar says the funds allocated for social protection are being utilized for deserving persons. Talking to a private news channel programs, she said last year, 100 billion rupees were fixed for social protection, while an amount of 144 billion rupees was provided under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programs. She 120 billion rupees were disbursed among poor families. To a question, she said funds fixed for COVID-19 programs would also be utilized for social protection projects.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts