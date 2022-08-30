Funds from development budget to be diverted for reconstruction of flood-hit areas: Ahsan 

Islamabad, August 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said funds from the development budget will be diverted for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected areas. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said according to preliminary estimates, ten billion dollars will be required for the rehabilitation of flood affected areas.

He, however, said the calamity has also provided an opportunity to build back the lives of poor households in an organized manner. Ahsan Iqbal said the country is faced with food security challenge due to the unprecedented floods and steps are being taken on emergency basis to ensure supplies of essential commodities to the people. For this purpose, alternative options such as imports of items are also being considered.

Ahsan Iqbal said the calamity has claimed over 1150 lives and damaged about one million houses. The floods have affected thirty million people. The Minister for Planning said that the PML-N in its last tenure had prepared a flood protection program. He however regretted that the PTI government did not spend a penny on the implementation of this program. He said had the program been implemented, the current losses caused to infrastructure, agriculture and human lives could be averted to a great extent.

Ahsan Iqbal also strongly condemned the PTI for trying to sabotage the IMF Program. He said the revival of IMF program has provided a space to the government whose efforts are focused on turning around the economy and putting it on strong footing.

