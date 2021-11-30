Future of youth at stake due to increasing global environmental degradation: Amin Aslam 

Islamabad, November 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam says the future of youth is at stake due to increasing global environmental degradation.

Addressing the Post-COP-26 Glasgow discussion in Islamabad on Tuesday, the SAPM shed light on the achievements made by the country at the global climate change moot and its international agreements aimed at addressing climate change and biodiversity conservation. One of the achievements of COP-26 was that the youth was included in the climate debate and negotiations which were propitious.

