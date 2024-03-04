FWO undertakes rescue operation at various GB areas

GILGIT: In the wake of recent snowfall and torrential rains, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is undertaking rescue operation at various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a report on Monday, the personnel of the Frontier Works Organization have successfully rescued a trade convoy heading towards the Sost Dry port from China. The convoy was stuck up in the snowfall and land-sliding near Kasal during yesterday night.

Besides, removing snow, medical aid and food were provided to all the tourists, including foreign nationals.

The Frontier Works Organization has also cleared over 48 slides at the Karakoram Highway and Jaglot-Skardu road. The clearance operation will continue till the removal of rest of the slides at the Karakoram Highway and Jaglot-Skardu road.