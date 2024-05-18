﻿Gandapur’s interim bail extended till May 28 in arson attack case

A district and sessions court of Rawalpindi on Saturday extended the interim bail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur till May 28.

The additional district and sessions judge conducted hearing of interim bail plea for Ali Amin Gandapur in a case of arson and meddling government affairs. Advocate Muhammad Faisal Malik appeared on behalf of the KP chief minister.

During the hearing, a request was submitted by KP CM Gandapur for exemption from attending court proceedings which was accepted by the court.

Gandapur had made the request due to his official engagement in government affairs. Later, the additional district and sessions judge extended the interim bail of CM Gandapur till May 28.

It should be remembered that a case was registered against Gandapur in Nasirabad police station.