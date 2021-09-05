Gang of eight gamblers busted

USTA MUHAMMAD: Usta Muhammad police claimed to have arrested eight alleged gamblers in a raid conducted on a casino in Usta Muhammad area of Balochistan province on Sunday.

Following the directions of Deputy Inspector General of police, Naseerabad range, Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio and SSP, Jaffarabad, Sardar Hassan Musakhail, police force of Police Station, City, Usta Muhammad under the supervision of DSP, Circle, Usta Muhammad, Khalid Zaman Marri and Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station City, Usta Muhammad, Sub Inspector Ghulam Ali Kundrani raided a casino in Usta Muhammad area and arrested 8 gamblers.

Rs. 8560 and cards used for gambling were recovered from the possession of alleged gamblers. The alleged gamblers namely Shabir Ahmed, Muhammad Hassan, Zafarullah, Saiful, Liaquat Ali, Dil Murad, Barakat Ali and Hussain Bakhsh, were booked in F.I.R No. 163/21 under section 5-4. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned police authorities.