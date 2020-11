KARACHI:Garden Club defeated Westeros Club in the final to clinch the title of 2nd SSP Sirajuddin Rocball Tournament 2020 here at Mini Sports Complex.

Bahria United secured third position after they defeated Gilgit Tigers in the third place play-offs.

A total of 24 different clubs, department and district teams participated in the three-day tournament.

Earlier in semifinals, Garden Club defeated Garden Tigers while Westeros Club overpowered Bahria United to secure a place in the final.