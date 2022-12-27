Gas and Condensate discovered in Dera Ismail Khan

Islamabad: Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on Tuesday announced that Joint Venture of Baska North Block (3169-4) comprising Al-Haj Enterprises (Pvt.) Ltd as operator (10.85%), Al Haj Pakistan Kirthar B.V (85%) and Government Holdings (Private) Ltd (4.15%) has discovered Gas and Condensate from an exploratory well namely 92 Kot Palak-1 which is located in District F.R Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

In a press release, the Ministry of Energy said the well was spudded-in on May 07, 2022 and drilled down to depth of 3527 meters on November 18, 2022. Based on wire line logs interpretation and drilling results, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified on which the testing was conducted successfully. It said Drill Stem Test-1 (Post Acid) in Pab Sandstone and Dunghan Lower Limestone has tested 17.1 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas, 807 Barrels of Condensate per Day (BCPD) and 17 Barrels of Water per Day (BWPD) through choke size 40/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2308 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).

It further said Drill Stem Test-2 (Pre-Acid) in Dunghan Upper Lime Stone and Dunghan Middle Sands has tested 22.02 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas, 1033 Barrels of Condensate per Day (BCPD) and 15.8 Barrels of Water per Day (BWPD) through choke size 40/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2988 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).

The press statement states that the said discovery in Baska North Block shows the commitment of Baska North JV to exploit the hydrocarbon (HC) potential of the block and aggressive exploration strategy. It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of Al-Haj Enterprises (Pvt.) Ltd and the Country.

It says that this is the fifteenth Oil and Gas discovery during current calendar year. The subsequent production from these discoveries will result in less reliance on imports of the oil and gas and aid in bridging the demand and supply gap. Moreover, the onset of E and P activities will help to create job opportunities as well as assist in development of the area.