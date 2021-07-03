Gas, electricity supply situation will become normal by Monday: Hammad

Islamabad, July 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said gas and electricity supply situation will become normal across the country by Monday. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said 40 percent supply of RLNG has been restored and hopefully it will be restored up to 70 percent by tomorrow. He said the gap between demand and supply increased due to peak season of power consumption in the country.

Hammad Azhar said 90 percent gas supply to the Sui Sothern Gas company has been restored and at present the company is not facing any specific shortage. He said Tarbela Dam power station is also running on 20 to 25 percent of its total capacity due to less downstream water; however, water flow is gradually increasing, the power generation will enhance accordingly.

