GB: (People welcome announcement of PM for provisional provincial status to GB)

ISLAMABAD:People of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have welcomed the announcement of Prime Minister for provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan.

Governor Raja Jalal Hussain giving impression on Prime Minister Imran Khan announcement said that people of GB will include in national mainstream and a long standing issue will be addressed.

He said people of GB will be given representation in National Finance Commission, National Assembly and Senate.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan said provisional province will help end 73-year long deprivations among people of GB and put the area on rapid development and prosperity.

Speaker GB Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad said Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of people of GB and proved himself a real leader of Pakistan.