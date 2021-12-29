GDP growth remains around 5% during first five months of current fiscal year

Islamabad, December 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):The country’s average GDP growth remained around five percent during the first five months of current fiscal year. According to the Monthly Economic Update and Outlook report issued by Ministry of Finance and Revenue, Pakistan remains on a higher growth trajectory so far in the current fiscal year.

The report said the inflation may ease out in the coming months due to declining commodity prices in the global market. In addition, relief may also come from continuous government efforts to soften food prices in the local markets by following appropriate fiscal and monetary policies. The report said with prudent expenditure management and an effective revenue mobilization strategy, it is expected that the overall fiscal deficit would remain within the reasonable level.

