General election would bring political stability in country: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said the general election scheduled to be held on February 8 would bring political stability in the country.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the caretaker government successfully achieved most of the targets set by it and a white paper will be issued to enlist those successes, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

He said the next government will have to work with the International Monetary Fund and bring reforms in the taxation system to take the economy forward.

The Prime Minister said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) led the effort to sign 25 billion dollars worth’s Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.