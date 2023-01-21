General elections to be held in October this year: Ahsan Iqbal

Islamabad, January 21, 2023 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the general elections will be held in October this year after completion of the population census and subsequent delimitation of the constituencies.

Talking to the media at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro, he said the census results would be published by April 30. Ahsan Iqbal informed that PML-N’s chief and former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif would return Pakistan to lead the party’s electoral campaign in the next general elections.

