General elections to be held on Feb 8: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said there should be no doubt regarding the conduct of the general elections on February 8, this year.

Addressing an event here in Islamabad on Monday, he emphasized that the people will exercise their right to vote as envisioned in the constitution.

The Minister expressed regret over the unwarranted doubts cast on the election process, emphasizing that it is clearly stated in the preamble of the constitution that the country will be governed by elected representatives.

He said there should be a discussion on the fundamental issues faced by the country, including those related to the economy, foreign policy, population explosion, health, and education.

The Minister expressed confidence that we will move towards addressing these issues. He also emphasized democracy within the political parties.