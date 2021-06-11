General Tyre evolves to reiterate its market leadership through technological advancements

Karachi, June 10, 2021 (PPI-OT):Reflecting a fresh outlook, General Tyre and Rubber Company (GTR) one of the country’s premier suppliers of tyres, is rebranding itself to resonate more effectively with a younger demographic which forms bulk of the company’s customer base. The organization will now carry a revamped logo to assert itself as a name which has been synonymous with road safety and ride performance for more than 50 years. The new logo is a vibrant and distinct take to rejuvenate the image in the minds of its target audience.

GTR is one of Pakistan’s largest manufacturer of tyres which provides a complete range of tyres in all segments across Pakistan. The company was founded in 1963 and has since upheld a strong presence within the industry for being a leader through innovation in product development and passenger safety. GTR tyres undergo rigorous testing both locally as well as internationally in Europe and Japan.

The company also makes sure that 90% of its raw materials are imported from high quality and verified sources. GTR the new logo is a personification of the company’s dynamic vision to be the leader in tyre technology through quality improvement, competitive prices, customers’ satisfaction and meeting social obligations.

Speaking on the development, Hussain Kuli Khan, CEO/M.D, General Tyre and Rubber Company of Pakistan, stated; “The visual cues like logos and taglines speak volumes about what it stands for and how it envisions to deliver the core offerings to customers. Our rebranding efforts focuses on distributing a message that the company is staying connected with its customer base in a sustainable manner. Our products are rigorously tested and designed with Pakistani roads in mind to ensure user satisfaction to the highest levels. The revamped logo and identity signify this approach with a fresh outlook towards future prospects.”

General Tyre has and still supplies all the leading automotive companies in the country with their tyres. In 2021, a milestone of manufacturing more than 40 million units since establishment was achieved by the company. The organization has also been recognized by Forbes as Asia’s best under a billion companies.

