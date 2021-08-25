Geo Mapping of 1000 plus sites completed throughout Punjab

Lahore, August 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): Advisor to CM on Tourism Asif Mehmood chairs a meeting regarding Prime Minister’s directives on progress of Tourism Department. Secretary Tourism Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmad, Additional Secretary Ms Kalsoom Saqib, MD TDCP Tanveer Jabbar, Director Archaeology Maqsood Ahmad, DC DTS Hafiz Gazenfer and other officials were present during the meeting. During the meeting, the advisor was briefed on the ongoing projects and their completion dates.

He was also briefed on the completion of geo mapping of 1000+ sites throughout the province. MD TDCP briefed about the outsourcing of rest houses which will be completed within one month. The advisor has directed for bidding conference to be held for outsourcing of resorts. The advisor also directed for the adventure tourism to be launched in North and South Punjab.

The officials briefed about the update of NCCT portal, Online Booking System which is provided at the website and application of the department. During the meeting, it was also discussed that Punjab will finalise its integrated tourism plans in one month.

