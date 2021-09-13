German Navy Ship FGS BAYERN visits Pakistan 

Karachi, September 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):German Navy Ship FGS BAYERN (FFG-217) visited Karachi from 08-12 September 2021. The visit was aimed at commemorating 70 years of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany. The four day long visit of FGS BAYERN (FFG-217) comprised of harbour and sea phase. Harbour phase included various harbour events, social calls, visits to prominent places, table top discussions on professional topics, cross ship visits and on-board receptions. A delegation of the visiting German Ship visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan and laid floral wreath.

On completion of Harbour phase bilateral exercise at sea was also conducted between ships of both navies to enhance interoperability between the two navies. Pakistan and German Navies are partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime environment. The recent visit of FGS BAYERN proved to be eventful and professionally rewarding for both the navies in addition to furthering of bilateral relations of the two navies. PNS ZULFIQUAR also visited port of Hamburg Germany earlier in August 2021 to celebrate seven decades of bilateral relations between the two countries.

