Germany appreciates Pakistan’s call for peaceful, diplomatic solution of Ukraine issue

ISLAMABAD: Germany on Friday highly appreciated the Pakistan’s call for a peaceful and diplomatic solution of the Ukraine issue.

“We trust in Pakistan with whom we share a long-standing and multi-faceted relationship to use all its political and diplomatic weight to stand up to this blatant breach of international law,” the Germany’s Foreign Minister Baerbock said in a statement issued by the Germany Embassy in Islamabad on Friday.

The statement said Germany is cognizant of the recent visit of Prime Minister Khan to Russia which was unfortunately overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The German Foreign Minister termed the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an unspeakable act of aggression.

“We will launch the full package of the most severe sanctions against Russia. And we will strengthen our security and our allies. But this is not just about Europe. No country in the world can accept that the sovereignty of another state is called into question only because it’s stronger neighbour so decides.

With our diplomatic networks across the world, we now call on all states which, like us, believe in the Charter of the United Nations to stand up to this aggression together,” the statement of Germany’s Foreign Minister maintained. It stated that after months of preparations and propaganda, President Putin decided to follow up his threats with egregious actions.

It said with the military attack against Ukraine, the Russian Government is breaking the most fundamental rules of the international order before the eyes of the world. It said Russia alone has chosen this course, adding that over the past few months, we have spared no effort to try to find a peaceful solution to this Russia crisis through diplomatic channels, however, Russia did not respond to our offers of dialogue.

The Foreign Minister Baerbock stated that the Ukrainians have done nothing that could justify this bloodshed. “The aim of this war is to destroy one thing above all – the hope of the people in Ukraine that, after decades without freedom, they would have a right to democracy, a right to peace and a right to a better future without oppression,” the statement maintained.

Addressing President Putin, the Foreign Minister said, “You will never be able to destroy this dream. It is growing in Ukraine, and it is growing in your country, too. I am convinced that many people in Russia, too, will be ashamed at this attack and appalled that Russia’s name will be damaged for decades by the unscrupulous murder of their brothers and sisters in Ukraine”.