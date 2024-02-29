Ghaziabad police claims killing mugger in encounter

LAHORE: A suspected robber who had murdered a taxi driver on resistance a few days ago was killed in an ‘encounter’ with the Ghaziabad police here on Wednesday.

The Ghaziabad police claimed that the main suspect, identified as Ahmad Aish, was killed in an encounter.

Revealing details about the alleged encounter, police said a team signalled four suspected motorcyclists to stop at a security barrier. The suspects sped off while firing in the air. Police chased them and had an encounter which resulted in Ahmad Aish's killing.

His accomplices fled the scene, leaving their motorbike on the crime scene.

Cantonment SP Awais Shafiq said they were conducting search operations to arrest the fleeing suspects.

On Tuesday, SSP Operations Ali Raza had conducted a press conference and told the media about the arrest of the suspect who, along with his three accomplices, had killed taxi driver Abdul Rehman, son of Maulana Shakeel, and threw his body in fields near Pattoki on Feb 20.

The suspects were identified as Kinza, Ahmad Shahzad, Ahmad Aish and Kashif. They had snatched the car and killed the driver.