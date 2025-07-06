Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, delivered a passionate and impactful address at an international peace conference titled ‘The Challenges to World Peace Today’, held in Venice, Italy.

The event brought together high-profile religious, political, and academic leaders from Europe and Pakistan to discuss pressing global issues of conflict, intolerance, and injustice, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat here on Saturday.

The conference was co-organized by renowned peace advocate Dr. Paul Bhatti and featured participation from the Archbishops of Venice, Treviso, Vicenza, and Piacenza, as well as members of Parliament, civic authorities, and international peace organizations.

In his keynote speech, Chairman Gilani emphasized that ‘peace is not merely the absence of war, it is the presence of justice and the celebration of diversity.’ He paid tribute to the late Shahbaz Bhatti, Pakistan’s former Federal Minister for Minorities Affairs, describing him as a global symbol of courage and martyrdom. Gilani noted that Bhatti’s sacrifice reflected the values of the Pakistan People’s Party and its unwavering commitment to justice and human rights.

Highlighting the growing geopolitical instability in the Middle East, South Asia, and Eastern Europe, Gilani called for renewed global efforts to promote dialogue, dignity, and equitable justice. He shared personal reflections on Pakistan’s challenges with extremism and terrorism, including the kidnapping of his own son by the Taliban, to underscore the heavy human toll of violence.

Gilani urged global powers to pursue peace not merely out of strategic interest but from a place of moral responsibility. Referring to the ongoing Kashmir conflict, he stressed that ‘peace overtures must be reciprocal’ and rooted in fairness and international law.

Concluding his address, Gilani called on world leaders, civil society, and faith-based institutions to view peace as a fundamental necessity, not just an ideal. ‘Let this gathering in Venice be remembered not just as another conference, but as a collective vow-to lead, to act, and to protect peace,’ he stated. The conference reaffirmed Pakistan’s active role in global dialogue for interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence on the international stage.