A girl was killed when she received electric shock in Killi Rozi-ud-Din area of Chaman on Saturday.
According to rescue sources, the girl, reported to be the sister of Journalist Muhammad Qaseem Achakzai, died after she was electrocuted at her home in Killi Haji Roziuddin area of Chaman.
Her body was brought to a Chaman hospital and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further investigation was underway.