MATIARI:A girl was allegedly gang-raped in crop field near Matiari on Thursday.

According to the heirs, Gulshan, daughter of Mohammad Hajan Leghari, was gang-raped allegedly by accused Khan Mohammad and Nawab Nizamani at the crop filed near Matiari where she had come with two women.

The victim has lodged the gang-rape case at a local police station against four accused, including two women, and has demanded of the authorities concerned to provide immediate justice against the criminal act.