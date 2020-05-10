GIS Survey of NHA Roads Underway

May 10, 2020

Islamabad, May 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): In order to enhance revenue National Highway Authority has initiated project of Geographic Information System (GIS) Survey and development of Geo database of its entire network located throughout the country. The project will enable NHA to digitize the complete information regarding utilities and commercial amenities in the Right of Way (ROW) of NHA network. The project was commenced in June 2019, and will be completed in 18-months time period.

The GIS Survey of pilot section from Rawalpindi Soan Bridge to Kharian (N-5), has been completed. The project is divided into three phases. Phase-I was completed in November 2019, in phase-I listing of commercial amenities on Karachi-Multan-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway (1819) Km (N-5) is complete and 12500 notices are issued.

In Phase-II, verification of commercial amenities at Hassanabdal-Thakot- Khunjerab (N-35), Indus Highway (N-55), Larkana-Naudero-Lakhi Road (N- 105), Larkana-Moenjodaro Road (N-155), Larkana-Kamber-Shahdadkot (N-455) and Ratodero-Naudero-Road (N-655), is in progress.

In phase-III, field survey of Makran-Costal Highway, Karachi-Kalat- Quetta-Chaman, Lakpass Taftan Highway (N-40), Sukkur-Sibbi-Quetta Highway (N-65), Multan-DG Khan-Qila Saifullah (N-70), Gharo-Keti Bandar (N- 110), Hyderabad-Khokhrapar (N-120), Larkana-Nasirabad (N-255), Sakrand- Shaheed Benazirabad (N-305) is in progress and will be completed by May 2020. After completion of entire GIS mapping, a substantial increase in NHA revenue is expected. The data of Inventoried and digitized NHA assets will be used for optimal revenue management.

For more information, contact:

Chairman

National Highway Authority (NHA)

NHA HQ, 27, Mauve Area, G-9/1,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +9260417

Fax: +9260404

Email: chairman@nha.gov.pk

Website: www.nha.gov.pk

Related Posts