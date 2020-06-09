Global approach needed to fight against coronavirus: Foreign Minister

June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said coronavirus pandemic is the gravest challenge to confront humanity in a century. Foreign Minister expressed these views in a telephonic conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ireland, Simon. He briefed his Irish counterpart about the latest situation of the pandemic in Pakistan and steps taken by the Government to contain it.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working together is the best way forward to fight the pandemic. Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need for closer cooperation to mitigate the impact pandemic on the economy and stressed a global approach in this regard.

The Irish Foreign Minister expressed support for the Debt Relief initiative and assured to play a positive role. The Foreign Minister expressed deep concerns over continuing double lockdown and intensified military crackdown by Indian Occupation Forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Denouncing the Indian moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, he said New Delhi’s policies are posing a serious threat to regional peace and security.

