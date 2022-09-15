Islamabad, September 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that global economic turbulence has necessitated the need for more cooperation amongst the SCO member countries.

In his tweets today (Thursday) before embarking upon a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO meeting, he said the SCO vision represents the aspirations of forty percent of world population. He said the SCO has a great potential to chart a way forward at a time of deeply worrying transformation in the geo-political and geo-economic fields. Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to Shanghai Spirit, the Prime Minister said mutual respect and trust can be the bedrock of shared development and prosperity.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Global economic turbulence has necessitated need for more cooperation amongst SCO members: PM appeared first on Official News Pakistan.