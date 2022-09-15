Global economic turbulence has necessitated need for more cooperation amongst SCO members: PM
Islamabad, September 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that global economic turbulence has necessitated the need for more cooperation amongst the SCO member countries.
In his tweets today (Thursday) before embarking upon a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO meeting, he said the SCO vision represents the aspirations of forty percent of world population. He said the SCO has a great potential to chart a way forward at a time of deeply worrying transformation in the geo-political and geo-economic fields. Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to Shanghai Spirit, the Prime Minister said mutual respect and trust can be the bedrock of shared development and prosperity.
