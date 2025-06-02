Parents’ Day was celebrated globally, including in Pakistan, on June 1, highlighting the pivotal role parents play in nurturing and shaping future generations.
The United Nations initiated the annual observance of Global Parents’ Day in 2012 to honor the indispensable contributions of parents to their children’s development and the broader society. The day serves as a reminder of the respect and responsibilities owed to parents, emphasizing their impact on character-building and societal values.
Many recognize the profound influence parents have on early childhood development, yet some overlook the importance of supporting them in their later years. Sociologists stress that parents lay the foundation for a child’s character and attitudes, underscoring the significance of this global celebration.
The day aims to foster greater awareness of the vital role parents play, encouraging individuals to cherish and support those who have devoted their lives to their children’s well-being.